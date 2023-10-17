Shooting kills man, injures another in DC's Lincoln Park

A man is dead, and another is injured after a shooting in Northeast D.C. Monday evening, police say.

Authorities found two men shot at the intersection of Tennessee Avenue and C Street NE at about 10:30 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The area is located in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

One of the men was pronounced dead on the scene. The other man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Their identities were not immediately released.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Video shows detectives searching a dark-colored BMW with several bullet holes in the side. Police confirmed to News4 the car was related to the shooting.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.