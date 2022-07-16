Shooting at Maryland Carnival Killed 1, Injured 1: Police

One person has died and one is injured after being shot at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) carnival Friday night, the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office said.

At 11 p.m. Friday night police responded to reports of a shooting at 24801 Three Notch Rd. Police said at least two people were shot and transported to trauma centers. A suspect was detained at the scene.

SMCSO can confirm two victims were shot at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department and have been transported to area hospitals. The investigation is ongoing. — St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office (@firstsheriff) July 16, 2022

On Saturday morning, one of the shooting victims died and the second victim is still hospitalized, according to the Sheriff’s office. The victims identities have not been reported.

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County expressed their condolences and support for the victims of the shooting.

“To the victims' families, we express our sorrow and promise to stand with you in the coming days,” Commissioner President Randy Guy said. “To those who were at the carnival and witnessed the terrible events, our hearts go out to you.”

The Hollywood VFD was holding its annual carnival, which supports volunteers from 7- 11 p.m. Friday evening. The event has games, rides, food and prizes according to the Hollywood VFD Facebook.

A suspect has been arrested but a name has not been released.

