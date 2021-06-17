Washington DC

Shooting at DC Construction Site Leads to Pursuit, Car Fire

Four suspects were arrested, police say

NBC Washington

Two people were hurt Thursday when someone fired shots at a construction site in D.C.'s Cleveland Park neighborhood, police say.

The shooting happened at 3301 Lowell Street NW, and the two people suffered non-life threatening injuries, D.C. police said.

Police spotted the suspects and pursued them throughout the city and into Prince George's County, Maryland, before the chase went back into the city, police said.

The suspects' car caught fire in the area of Chaplin and F streets SE, police said.

Four men were arrested and police say they recovered three guns.

