Sheriff Identifies Suspect in Maryland 7-Eleven Slaying

Charles County sheriff’s detectives identified a suspect in the killing of a 7-Eleven employee in Waldorf, Maryland.

Lynn Marie Maher, 49, was shot and killed Oct. 1 during an armed robbery at the store on Middletown Road.

Charles County Sheriff's Office

Detectives have a warrant for Gregory DeShawn Collins Jr., 22, of Waldorf.

A man wearing a surgical mask entered the 7-Eleven shortly before 1 a.m. Oct. 1, according to the sheriff’s office.

After the robber got the money, he shot Maher and then fled, authorities said.

Maher was a mother of four who was married to her high school sweetheart.

Lynn Maher and her husband, Travis, were high school sweethearts at Seneca Valley High School in Germantown, who went their separate ways and later reconnected, their family member said. They rekindled their love in Iowa, married and moved back to Maryland about 10 years ago.

Anyone with information about the case or knowledge of Collins’ whereabouts should call sheriff’s detectives at (301) 609-6474. Anyone who sees Collins should call 911. Anonymous tips can be made through Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or through the P3Intel mobile app.

A reward of up to $42,500 is being offered for information in the case.