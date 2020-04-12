Weather Alert: Tornado Watch in DC Area as Severe Storms Approach

Severe weather could bring waves of storms, damaging winds, heavy rain and the risk of isolated tornadoes to the D.C. region on Monday.

A tornado watch is in effect for the Washington, D.C., region until 6 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service says. Prince George's and Montgomery counties in Maryland and Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William and Stafford counties and cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church and Manassas Park in Virginia are among those affected.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of D.C.; Prince George's County in Maryland and parts of Fairfax and Prince William counties and the city of Alexandria in Virginia.

Earlier tornado warnings in Virginia and Maryland have expired. Go here to see all weather alerts.

Rotation in the atmosphere was detected by radar, but a tornado wasn't immediately confirmed, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

Heads up we are under a tornado watch until 6PM today. Stay weather ready! Strong wind gusts area wide too. pic.twitter.com/hfj2ZE6cix — Amelia Draper (@amelia_draper) April 13, 2020

Severe storms are capable of producing twisters and prompted the tornado watch. Those storms are also set to bring heavy rain and gusty, potentially damaging winds.

Storm Team4 is tracking multiple lines of storms before the severe weather-producing system is expected to exit the area, around 3-4 p.m.

A flood warning is in effect for D.C. and parts of Montgomery County until 5 p.m. Up to 2 inches of rain had fallen by around noon and an additional 1-2 inches of rain are possible, the National Weather Serice said.

Strong winds could take down trees and cause power outages even when storms aren't active in the area. A high wind warning is in effect for some counties in Maryland and Virginia, including Prince George's County, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. Winds will gust up to 60 mph.

The rest of the area is under a wind advisory from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday for winds as fast as 55 mph. See all weather alerts here.

WEATHER ALERT! Areas in the light Brown are under a Wind Advisory and the areas in the darker brown are under a High Wind Warning tomorrow! Winds could gust 50-60 mph! Damaging winds are possible and we could see trees down across the region. pic.twitter.com/pywa0jtV9J — Doug Kammerer (@dougkammerer) April 12, 2020

Highs could near 80 degrees on Monday.

The severe weather threat will diminish through Monday evening.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell tracked a round of severe thunderstorms with blinding rain that struck the D.C. area early Monday.

Isolated flooding was reported in Virginia. Claiborne Run Crossing in Stafford, Virginia, was closed as water ran across the road.

Wet and slick road conditions were linked to several crashes in Maryland and Virginia. By 10 a.m., hundreds of power outages were reported in Maryland and Virginia.

