Service Changes Along 29 Metrobus Routes: WMATA

The service changes began on Sunday in Maryland, Virginia and D.C.

By Allison Hageman

Metrobus began increased service along routes in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. on Sunday.

WMATA said the changes will reduce crowding and improve reliability on some of the busiest lines. The improvements are set to impact 29 routes, according to a release.

Some of the changes include increased service along popular D.C. routes, an extension of late-night Q-Line service in Maryland and a stop added on Route 18G to the Pentagon in Virginia.

Visit this site for a full list of changes to Metrobus routes.

