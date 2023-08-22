Senior superlatives become true for former students turned teachers at Maryland high school

Sometimes our friends know us better than we know ourselves. That's the case for two teachers at Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland, where a senior superlative is finally coming true after 16 years.

Tom Kramer, who has served as the band and orchestra director for seven years at Good Counsel, always knew he wanted to work with kids.

"I come from a family of teachers. So, a lot of people growing up who I looked up to, that's what they did. So it kind of was an easy choice for me to follow in their footprints," Kramer said.

In 2007 when Kramer was a senior at the high school, he received the senior superlative "Most Likely to Teach at Good Counsel." So did his classmate, Maureen Britton. But Britton wasn't so quick to believe the superlative rang true.

"I was convinced that I wouldn't become a teacher," she said.

Looking back now, she said she can see the signs that teaching was in her future.

"I have always loved kids. I was the one in seventh grade who got my certification to be a babysitter right away. I probably was meant to be a teacher before I knew I was meant to be a teacher," Britton said.

Britton eventually started teaching theology while living in Boston until she applied for a job at Good Counsel.

"I was shocked when I saw Tom was working here, and I was like, 'Well, wouldn’t that be funny if I got the job and that superlative came true.' and it did," she said.

She now works as a campus minister at the high school, proving that all her and Kramer's friends were right.

"I’ve had a lot of people comment like, 'We knew it,'" Kramer said.