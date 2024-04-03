See inside this viral $3.75M Capitol Hill row home

A historic row home just steps away from Union Station is one of the most expensive listings on Capitol Hill.

The house at 635 Maryland Avenue NE is a reimagined Victorian-style row home with six bedrooms and five full bathrooms.

“The house has every treatment and amenity that you could ever possibly want,” Daniel Heider, who holds the listing, said.

Heider pointed out the brand new features, including white oak hardwood floors, a guest suite and an accordion-style, collapsible wall that connects the indoor sitting room space with the outdoor patio when opened.

“You can expect a lot,” Heider said.

The home is an example of modern and luxurious living on Capitol Hill, with two-car parking, a home automation system, marble bathtubs and custom light fixtures.