Second suspect, 19, arrested in deadly Mother's Day shooting of 10-year-old Arianna Davis

A second suspect, a 19-year-old, has been arrested in the murder of 10-year-old Arianna Davis, who died after a bullet flew through her family's car on Mother's Day, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday.

Dallas McKinney, of Southeast D.C., is accused of first-degree murder while armed.

Arianna's family had celebrated Mother’s Day and was in the 3700 block of Hayes Street NE, west of DC-295, when a barrage of gunshots was fired, police said. Witnesses said they heard more than 50 shots.

The car Arianna was riding in was directly behind the suspect vehicle when the family saw multiple people get out of the car and begin shooting, police said.

Arianna's family believes their car was struck by other people returning fire, police said.

A witness in the victims' car told investigators they weren't aware Arianna was injured until a younger child in the car said, "Ari, don't die."

When the family realized the child had been shot in the upper body, they rushed to a firehouse. She was then rushed to a hospital.

Arianna died three days later.

“Since the shooting, the community came forward with a number of tips and video evidence. Through community cooperation and the tireless work of MPD’s Homicide Branch, detectives were able to identify suspects,” D.C. police said.

The first suspect, 19-year-old Karon Gregory, of Southeast, was arrested in September 2023. He was also charged with first-degree murder while armed, authorities said.

Investigators are still searching for more suspects who were involved in the shooting and urged anyone who knows anything to come forward.

D.C. police are offering a reward of $45,000 for information leading to an additional arrest. Nearly half of that amount was provided by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and FBI's Washington Field Office.