Second Phase of Silver Line Could Be Delayed Until 2021

The opening of the second phase of the Silver Line in Northern Virginia could be delayed until 2021.

Some electronic testing is taking longer than expected, officials say, so trains may not take the tracks for another full year.

Officials were hopeful the second phase of the Silver Line would be up and running by summer 2020. That slipped to fall 2020. Now the hope is December 2020, but sources said it’s likely the project could possibly get pushed back to 2021.

The Silver Line runs from Maryland, through D.C. and eventually will go all the way to Loudoun County.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority is building the Silver Line. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority decides when it will accept the project.