Search Ends for Driver of Truck That Went Off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

By Associated Press

Authorities have called off the search for the driver of a truck that went off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday evening that Erik Mezick, 47, of Fruitland, Maryland, has not been not found.

The truck was pulled from the bay on Wednesday. And bridge-tunnel police officers say they will look for mechanical malfunctions and review information from the truck’s black box.

The truck went off the Bridge-Tunnel on Tuesday morning. The vehicle is owned by Cloverland Greenspring Dairy, a company based in Baltimore.

The U.S. Coast Guard, the Virginia Beach Fire Department and various other responding organizations had coordinated efforts to find Mezick’s body. Witnesses to the crash had said they saw him get out the truck and drift west in the bay.

This wasn't the first vehicle to go over the side of the bridge. A tractor-trailer driver died of hypothermia in 2019 after his truck went into the water.

