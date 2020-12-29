Truck Plunges Over Side of Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

A truck has gone off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel near Virginia's Eastern Shore.

The incident occurred Tuesday at about 8:20 a.m., WAVY-TV reported.

The driver's condition is unknown. Firefighters and the U.S. Coast Guard are helping the search for the driver. Crews are also repairing the guardrail.

The vehicle that went into the bay is a 2-axle, 6-tire box truck.

The bridge-tunnel is 17.6 miles long and runs from Virginia Beach to the Eastern Shore. It features two tunnels that run under the surface of the Chesapeake Bay.

Accident on CBBT northbound. Single lane of northbound traffic open. Expect minor delays. #Caution

CBBT southbound. Single lane of southbound traffic open. Expect minor delays. #Caution — CBBT (@FollowTheGulls) December 29, 2020

This wasn't the first vehicle to go over the side of the bridge. A tractor-trailer driver died of hypothermia in 2019 after his truck went into the water.

