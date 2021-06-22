ROTC Scholarship Winner Says Navy Rescinded Offer Because of His Autism

For as long as Tory Ridgeway can remember, he’s had his sights set on service.

As a child, he shadowed his dad at work at Joint Base Andrews. In 2017, he became an Eagle Scout. In high school, he joined Junior ROTC -- all in hopes of joining the military.

Two months ago, Ridgeway received a full Navy ROTC scholarship to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. His reaction the moment he found out was caught on video; he let the letter fall to the floor, mouth agape, and turned to his father for an emotional hug.

“This has been my dream for like 10-plus years, and now it’s actually happening,” he said in an interview in April.

But last week, the Navy sent Ridgeway another letter explaining that his offer had been rescinded, citing “academic skills and developmental disorders” which he and his family believe refer to his autism.

“Upon seeing that I had autism, they declined me, saying that autism was a disqualification,” he said.

Ridgeway said he was always upfront about his autism, talking about it in the application essay and interview for the scholarship.

“My dream was to be the first officer in this family," he said. "It’s really scary that now it’s being taken away."

His parents, Troy and Vanessa, described the situation as “heartbreaking.”

News4 tried several times to reach the ROTC program at Embry-Riddle without success.

According to the Navy’s ROTC website, “academic skills defects treated past age 14... are disqualifying, but potentially waive-able.”

Ridgeway is in the process of appealing the decision. Either way, he plans to attend Embry-Riddle and hopes he’ll be allowed to serve the United States.

“This country is my home, it’s given me so much, my family and my friends have given me so much, and I would give anything to ensure that they have wonderful lives,” he said.

Ridgeway said he was still given orders to report to boot camp in a few days, and he plans to do that as he awaits his fate from the ROTC program.