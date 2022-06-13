Road Crew Worker Killed in Hit-and-Run on I-70 in Maryland

A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a road crew worker on Interstate 70 in Washington County Monday morning, Maryland State Police said.

Ever Anibal Aleman Ramos, 34, of Capitol Heights was working in a construction zone on eastbound I-70 west of Route 66 when he was struck before 4:30 a.m.

The driver pulled over on the right shoulder for a short time before leaving, police said.

Ramos died at the scene.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

I-70 was closed for about an hour.

Police are looking for a gray or silver older model pickup truck, possibly a Ford Ranger or Toyota Tacoma.

Anyone with information should call police at 301-766-3800.