Road Crew Worker Killed in Hit-and-Run on I-70 in Maryland

A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a road crew worker on Interstate 70 in Washington County Monday morning, Maryland State Police said.
Ever Anibal Aleman Ramos, 34, of Capitol Heights was working in a construction zone on eastbound I-70 west of Route 66 when he was struck before 4:30 a.m.
The driver pulled over on the right shoulder for a short time before leaving, police said.
Ramos died at the scene.
I-70 was closed for about an hour.
Police are looking for a gray or silver older model pickup truck, possibly a Ford Ranger or Toyota Tacoma.
Anyone with information should call police at 301-766-3800.
