hit-and-run

Road Crew Worker Killed in Hit-and-Run on I-70 in Maryland

By Matthew Stabley

A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a road crew worker on Interstate 70 in Washington County Monday morning, Maryland State Police said.

Ever Anibal Aleman Ramos, 34, of Capitol Heights was working in a construction zone on eastbound I-70 west of Route 66 when he was struck before 4:30 a.m.

The driver pulled over on the right shoulder for a short time before leaving, police said.

Ramos died at the scene.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

I-70 was closed for about an hour.

Police are looking for a gray or silver older model pickup truck, possibly a Ford Ranger or Toyota Tacoma.

Anyone with information should call police at 301-766-3800.

Local

Northern Virginia 3 mins ago

Virginia Teacher, Aide Accused of Abusing Disabled Students to Get No Jail Time

fatal crash 3 hours ago

Baby Girl Dies After Rollover Crash in Virginia

Get updates on what's happening in the D.C. area to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

hit-and-run
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us