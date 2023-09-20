RFK Stadium site redevelopment advances, after House Oversight Committee drama

Wednesday was a big day for the future of the RFK Stadium site, and possibly for the future of the Washington Commanders.

The House Oversight Committee approved a bill that will extend the lease of the RFK Stadium site for 99 years, and allow the District to build homes and retail there.

The bill also opens the door for D.C.'s mayor to negotiate with the NFL team.

The Oversight Committee advancing the bill to the wider House is an even greater victory, given a Republican amendment that could have killed the whole deal -- with the future of the 174 acre RFK campus along the Anacostia River at stake.

The District's lease on that federally owned land ends in 2036.

Rep. James Comer's (R-Ky.) proposed legislation would extend the lease for 99 years and allow D.C. to build housing and retail on the site, as well as clear the way for the mayor to try and get the Washington Commanders to build their new stadium there.

Comer called the vacant site "an opportunity to bring athletics, jobs and housing to the District."

"This site currently sits empty," Comer said. "That's important to understand. But this bill enables the District to fill these lots with stores, restaurants, office buildings and apartment complexes."

It's a rare move for congressional Republicans to agree with Democrats on issues related to D.C.

But the Republicans themselves are at odds over the specifics of the deal.

Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) introduced an amendment that would prohibit D.C. from spending any public dollars on a new stadium.

"What I am opposed to is use of public funds to pay for the relocation of, or the development of the site, for a multimillion dollar sports franchise," Perry said. "The teams aren't our teams. They don't belong to the citizens, they belong to an owner."

Comer and other Republicans opposed the amendment.

"I believe that this amendment would hinder D.C. at a time when we need to do everything we can to work with D.C. to create new economic opportunities for the city," Comer said.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was in the front row on Wednesday, watching as the debate unfolded.

"It is a clear attack on D.C. home rules, and the right of D.C. residents to be able to invest in revitalizing RFK stadium," Bowser said. "That's a simple principle that we advance in everything that we do, that Congress shouldn't be telling us how to spend our money.

In the end, the amendment to restrict how D.C. spends its money on that site failed in an odd bipartisan vote. Rep. Raskin (D-Md.) and Rep. Mfume (D-Md.) both voted in favor of the amendment.

News4 has reached out to Raskin's and Mfume's offices for comment.

After the vote was completed, Comer called it "the most interesting coalition of yesses and nos in the history of the House Oversight Committee."

The bill ultimately moved out of committee, and will now go before the House for a full vote.

If it passes there, D.C. will be able to build affordable housing, recreational facilities and allow for new businesses near the stadium campus.