Reward Upped to $50K in Case of DC Woman Killed by Stray Bullet

The reward for information has increased to $50,000 in the deadly stray bullet killing of a D.C. woman who was sitting next to her young son inside an SUV when the gunfire hit her.

Pamela Thomas, 54, was sitting next to her 8-year-old son in the back seat when she was struck as the SUV passed near the 600 block of Division Avenue NE on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Marilyn Walker said she had just picked up Thomas and her nephew to go back to Walker's home in Maryland for a birthday party in the afternoon when she heard the gunfire shatter through her back windshield.

"I realized when something happened when my glass had shattered. In the back I heard a pow!" Thomas' sister Marilyn Walker told News4.

The stray bullet fatally struck Thomas as the car drove across from Marvin Gaye Park.

"Her son got out the back passenger side and hollered 'My mom! They shot [my mom]!' So I ran around there and she was slouched over in the back seat of my car," Walker said.

Police chased the shooter who they believe is as young as 15. But he got away.

Several agencies have brought the total possible reward amount for the case to $50,000. D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $25,000; the ATF Washington Field Division offered an additional $15,000 and the FBI Washington Field Office offered an extra $10,000.

Police released these photos of the suspect:

*UPDATED REWARD* MPD seeks a suspect in reference to a Homicide that occurred on 2/9/22, in the 500 block of Division Avenue, NE. @ATFWashington @FBIWFO



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411



Release: https://t.co/jLAwpuIqHr pic.twitter.com/yn3NoZZ4xl — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 18, 2022

Police are asking anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or submit anonymous information to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

Walker says her sister was fun-loving, funny and a devoted to her son

"This boy, my nephew, lost a mother that was so dear to him. Please turn yourself in. Don’t make them have to come and get you," she said.