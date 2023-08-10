Water outage lasts days at Alexandria apartment after water main break

Residents at an apartment in Alexandria, Virginia, woke up Thursday morning to their third day without water and air conditioning because of a water main break.

The main first broke on Tuesday morning at the London Park Towers property in the 5300 block of Duke Street, according to the Alexandria Office of Emergency Management.

Virginia American Water said the outage is due to breaks on the apartments private water service line. No other customers are affected.

“Even though it is not a Virginia American Water line, our team has been working to assist the owner as they make repairs and has offered to help with providing an alternate source for drinking water,” Virginia American Water said.

Power is on in the buildings, but residents said they are tired and frustrated. They haven't been able to use running water to brush their teeth, wash clothes or take a shower since Tuesday morning.

Video shows desperate people using water flowing from a fire hydrant to fill up containers and buckets. One resident said they used a trash bag so they could have some water for their kitchen and bathroom.

A resident who lives in the apartment complex with his wife and six kids, two of which have asthma described the experience.

“Three days there is no AC, there is no water. And we get notified today from the management office that there is a school, it's near the school here, like around, that if anyone needs to like use the bathrooms or they need sleeping in the AC, we could go there,” he said. “So, it looks like technically we are like in a battlefield, you know, it's not like a normal culture, instead of they send us to hotels or try to find the solutions. No, we have to go to a school and spend the night there, that’s what they said.”

DASH buses have been provided form Paxton Street to the nearby Patrick Henry Recreation Center for residents to use the restroom.

Volunteers were on site providing bottled water from the building’s management and Virginia American Water provided a water tank with drinking water.

According to a note News4 found posted outside of the complex, contractors do not know when the extensive underground repairs will be completed. Crews worked overnight Wednesday to fix the break but estimates on when water would be restored has not yet been released.

