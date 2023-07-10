RAMMY Awards 2023 Winners: Moon Rabbit chef, Exiles, Causa/Amazonia win big

A toast to the best of the D.C. restaurant scene.

The Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) announced the 2023 winners on Sunday evening during the Rammy Awards. The night's biggest awards went to Moon Rabbit's Kevin Tien for Chef of the Year and Causa/Amazonia for New Restaurant of the Year.

Tien's Moon Rabbit, an award-winning Vietnamese restaurant at The Wharf, closed in May amid a unionization fight.

Causa/Amazonia is a two-level restaurant that serves Amazonian and Peruvian cuisine in Blagden Alley.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

This year, the public was able to nominate and vote for restaurants and bars with NBC Washington’s The Scene in the public voting categories: Favorite Gathering Place, Best Brunch, Best Bar, Favorite Fast Bites and Hottest Sandwich Spot.

The winner of the new Best Bar category was Exiles, a neighborhood tavern and sports bar on U Street.

"We can’t thank @ramwdc enough for giving a small, neighborhood bar like ours a moment to shine last night!" Exiles wrote on Instagram.

Other categories were chosen by restaurant industry insiders which honored excellence in service, culinary concepts and professionalism.

The event celebrated D.C. restaurants and bars at the Washington Convention Center in a ceremony with awards presented by News4's Eun Yang, Jummy Olabanji, Tommy McFly and Shawn Yancy.

Here’s the full list of 2023 RAMMY Award winners, finalists, plus eligibility details, according to RAMW.

2023 RAMMY Award Winners

Joan Hisaoka Allied Member of the Year Winner: The award is presented to an associate member who best exemplifies commitment to and support of RAMW. This award recipient is determined by the Executive Committee of RAMW.

Winner: Saval Foodservice

Finalists:

Ecolab

Harmony Group

Keany Produce and Gourmet

MarginEdge

New Restaurant of the Year : A restaurant that must have opened between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022 and already distinguishes itself as a pacesetter in food, beverage and hospitality. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW.

Winner: Causa/Amazonia

Finalists:

Bar Ivy

Nama Ko

Opal

Rania

Cocktail Program of the Year : The establishment is distinguished by the quality, diversity, clarity and value of its craft cocktail program, evaluated separately from its beer, wine or other beverages. Nominees may be bars, restaurants, or any foodservice establishment with an exemplary cocktail program. The nominee continues to break new ground in the education of its staff. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW and must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2022.

Winner: Service Bar

Finalists:

Jane Jane

Salt

Silver Lyan

The Green Zone

Beer Program of the Year : The establishment is distinguished by the quality, diversity, clarity and value of its beer program. Brewery restaurants and brewpubs are eligible for this category and will be judged based on the diversity and quality of their craft beer. The nominee continues to break new ground in the education of its staff. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW and must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2022.

Winner: Shelter

Finalists:

Boundary Stone

Lost and Found

The Midlands Beer Garden

Solace

Wine Program of the Year : The establishment is distinguished by the quality, diversity, clarity and value of its wine program. The nominee’s wine program best suits the cuisine and style of the restaurant while enhancing the dining experience. Wine bars are eligible for this category and will be judged based on the diversity and quality of their offerings. The nominee continues to break new ground in the education of its staff. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW and must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2022.

Winner: Reveler’s Hour

Finalists:

Era Wine Bar

Lulu's Wine Garden

Primrose

St. Anselm

Rising Culinary Star of the Year : The nominee is an “up and coming” chef who demonstrates exemplary talent, shows leadership and promise for the future. The nominee must have been based in the Metropolitan Washington area for a minimum of two years. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW, or be employed by a member business.

Winner: Marcelle Afram, Shababi Palestinian Rotisserie Chicken

Finalists:

Masako Morishita, Perry's

Kat Petonito, The Duck & The Peach, La Collina, The Wells

Jessica and Alfredo Solis, Anafre, Mariscos 1133, Mezcalero

Elias Taddesse, Mélange, Doro Soul Food

Favorite Gathering Place : This nominee is a restaurant rooted in its neighborhood where guests come to eat, drink, and get together with friends over and over again. The great atmosphere - indoors or outdoors – and good vibes are as important as the food and drink. The nominee must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2022.

Winner: Tiki on 18th/The Game Sports Pub

Finalists:

Chef Geoff's

Crazy Aunt Helen's

Moby Dick House of Kabob

Ruthie's All Day

Tiki on 18th/The Game Sports Pub

Best Brunch : The nominee is a restaurant that demonstrates a high standard of dining excellence and service for its brunch in a formal, upscale, or casual environment. Brunch may be offered as full-service, buffet, or prix fixe. The nominee must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2022.

Winner: Urban Roast

Finalists:

Circa

Founding Farmers

Maiz64

Seasons at Four Seasons

Best Bar : The nominee is an establishment whose primary focus is beverages in a casual or upscale environment, with or without food. Patrons are there for the drinks, the atmosphere, decor, and the hospitality. The nominee must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2022.

Winner: Exiles

Finalists:

Ivy and Coney

McClellan's Retreat

Metrobar

Tap99

Favorite Fast Bites : This nominee is a delicatessen, quick-serve restaurant, bakery, mobile food vendor, or coffee shop (with food menu) that demonstrates a dedication to good food and good service in a fast-casual environment. The nominee must have been in operation for a minimum of one year as of December 31, 2022.

Winner: RASA

Finalists:

Chef Skip 202

Roaming Rooster

Spice Kitchen West African Grill

Stellina Pizzeria

Hottest Sandwich Spot : This nominee is a casual restaurant, quick-serve, or mobile food vendor with a menu dedicated to creative and delicious sandwiches that demonstrate excellence and skill. The nominee must have operated a minimum of six months between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022.

Winner: Compliments Only

Finalists:

Fight Club

FishScale

Grazie Grazie

Soko Butcher

Employee of the Year : The nominee is a non-managerial front or back of the house employee who serves as a model employee by displaying outstanding service, an excellent work ethic and a positive image. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW, or be employed by a member business.

Winner: Nabil Moussa, Le Diplomate

Finalists:

Kodjo "Olivier" Etenda, The Popal Group

Crescencio Martinez, All Purpose Shaw

Guillermo Mendoza, The Red Hen

Veronica Rodriguez, Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood

Manager of the Year : The nominee is a non-owner manager or general manager in the food service industry who displays the highest level of professionalism and leadership. This person must be an inspiration and mentor to all his/her co-workers displaying outstanding service, an excellent work ethic and a positive image. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW, or be employed by a member business.

Winner: Brittany Dye, Circa Foggy Bottom

Finalists:

Christine Kim, Service Bar

Snjezana Jaksic, Ambar Clarendon

Javier Perez, Jaleo

Cesare Sanchez, Maiz64

Service Program of the Year : This nominee is a restaurant that demonstrates a high standard of excellence in service across the restaurant – from the reservation process, to the host station, to every element of the dining experience. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW and must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2022.

Winner: Lutèce

Finalists:

Chef Geoff's

Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

Reveler's Hour

Unconventional Diner

The owners of Unconventional Diner, Eric Eden, and chef David Deshaies, opened L'Ardente this fall. It's located in D.C.'s East End neighborhood in D.C. In this Food Fare segment, Chef Deshaies shows News4's Eun Yang how to make the restaurant's signature dish, a 40-layer lasagna.

Casual Restaurant of the Year : The nominee is a restaurant that demonstrates a dedication to dining excellence, service, and value in a casual environment. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW and must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2022.

Winner: Pennyroyal Station

Finalists:

Bammy's

Destino

Maketto

Tonari

Upscale Casual Restaurant of the Year : The nominee is a restaurant that demonstrates a high standard of dining excellence and service in an upscale casual environment. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW and must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2022.

Winner: L'Ardente

Finalists:

Anju

Dauphine's

Moon Rabbit

Rooster and Owl

Pastry Chef or Baker of the Year : The nominee is a restaurant pastry chef or baker who prepares desserts, baked goods, or breads and demonstrates a high standard of excellence and culinary artistry. The nominee serves as an inspiration to other food professionals. The nominee must have been a pastry chef or baker for the past three years with a minimum of one year based in the Metropolitan Washington area. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW, or be employed by a member business.

Winner: Teresa Velazquez, Baked and Wired, A Baked Joint

Finalists:

Rochelle Cooper, The Duck & The Peach, La Collina, The Wells

Sam Cooper, Bread Alley, Le Diplomate, St. Anselm

Bridie McCulla, Liberty Restaurant Group

Mary Mendoza, Bantam King, Hole in the Wall, Tonari

Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year : The nominee is a restaurant that demonstrates a high standard of excellence in food, service and atmosphere and shows dedication to sophisticated culinary techniques in a fine dining environment. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW and must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2022.

Winner: Xiquet by Danny Lledó

Finalists:

Blue Rock

Jônt

Oyster Oyster

The Dabney

Valencian Chef Danny Lledó has won so many awards, including international, for his paella. In this episode of Food Fare, NBC4's Eun Yang learns what it takes to cook perfect paella that's featured at Chef Danny's MICHELIN-starred restaurant, Xiquet.

Chef of the Year : The nominee is an executive chef or chef de cuisine who demonstrates consistent standards of culinary excellence. The nominee displays a dedication to the artistry of food and may be from any type of establishment. The nominee must have been a chef for the past five years with a minimum of two years based in the Metropolitan Washington area. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW, or be employed by a member business.

Winner: Kevin Tien, Moon Rabbit

Finalists:

Matt Adler, Caruso's Grocery

Matt Conroy, Lutèce

Ryan Ratino, Bresca, Jônt

Jon Sybert, Tail Up Goat, Reveler's Hour

Restaurateur of the Year : The nominee must be a working restaurateur or restaurant group who sets high standards in restaurant operations and entrepreneurship. Candidates must have been in the restaurant business for a minimum of 5 years in the Metropolitan Washington area. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW.

Winner: Rose Previte, No White Plates: Compass Rose, Maydan, Kirby Club

Finalists:

Kyle Bailey, Jon Ball, Jeremy Carman, Gavin Coleman, and Paul Holder, Long Shot Hospitality

Greg Casten and Tony Cibel, Fish and Fire Food Group

Andrew Dana and Daniela Moreira, Timber Pizza, Call Your Mother, Turu's, Mercy Me

Zubair, Omar, Fatima, and Shamim Popal, The Popal Group

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Sign up for The Weekend Scene, our newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around the DMV.