RAMMY Awards 2023 Winners: Moon Rabbit chef, Exiles, Causa/Amazonia win big

A toast to the best of the D.C. restaurant scene.
The Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) announced the 2023 winners on Sunday evening during the Rammy Awards. The night's biggest awards went to Moon Rabbit's Kevin Tien for Chef of the Year and Causa/Amazonia for New Restaurant of the Year.
Tien's Moon Rabbit, an award-winning Vietnamese restaurant at The Wharf, closed in May amid a unionization fight.
Causa/Amazonia is a two-level restaurant that serves Amazonian and Peruvian cuisine in Blagden Alley.
This year, the public was able to nominate and vote for restaurants and bars with NBC Washington’s The Scene in the public voting categories: Favorite Gathering Place, Best Brunch, Best Bar, Favorite Fast Bites and Hottest Sandwich Spot.
The winner of the new Best Bar category was Exiles, a neighborhood tavern and sports bar on U Street.
"We can’t thank @ramwdc enough for giving a small, neighborhood bar like ours a moment to shine last night!" Exiles wrote on Instagram.
Other categories were chosen by restaurant industry insiders which honored excellence in service, culinary concepts and professionalism.
The event celebrated D.C. restaurants and bars at the Washington Convention Center in a ceremony with awards presented by News4's Eun Yang, Jummy Olabanji, Tommy McFly and Shawn Yancy.
Here’s the full list of 2023 RAMMY Award winners, finalists, plus eligibility details, according to RAMW.
2023 RAMMY Award Winners
Joan Hisaoka Allied Member of the Year Winner: The award is presented to an associate member who best exemplifies commitment to and support of RAMW. This award recipient is determined by the Executive Committee of RAMW.
Winner: Saval Foodservice
Finalists:
- Ecolab
- Harmony Group
- Keany Produce and Gourmet
- MarginEdge
New Restaurant of the Year: A restaurant that must have opened between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022 and already distinguishes itself as a pacesetter in food, beverage and hospitality. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW.
Winner: Causa/Amazonia
Finalists:
- Bar Ivy
- Nama Ko
- Opal
- Rania
Cocktail Program of the Year: The establishment is distinguished by the quality, diversity, clarity and value of its craft cocktail program, evaluated separately from its beer, wine or other beverages. Nominees may be bars, restaurants, or any foodservice establishment with an exemplary cocktail program. The nominee continues to break new ground in the education of its staff. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW and must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2022.
Winner: Service Bar
Finalists:
- Jane Jane
- Salt
- Silver Lyan
- The Green Zone
Beer Program of the Year: The establishment is distinguished by the quality, diversity, clarity and value of its beer program. Brewery restaurants and brewpubs are eligible for this category and will be judged based on the diversity and quality of their craft beer. The nominee continues to break new ground in the education of its staff. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW and must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2022.
Winner: Shelter
Finalists:
- Boundary Stone
- Lost and Found
- The Midlands Beer Garden
- Solace
Wine Program of the Year: The establishment is distinguished by the quality, diversity, clarity and value of its wine program. The nominee’s wine program best suits the cuisine and style of the restaurant while enhancing the dining experience. Wine bars are eligible for this category and will be judged based on the diversity and quality of their offerings. The nominee continues to break new ground in the education of its staff. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW and must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2022.
Winner: Reveler’s Hour
Finalists:
- Era Wine Bar
- Lulu's Wine Garden
- Primrose
- St. Anselm
Rising Culinary Star of the Year: The nominee is an “up and coming” chef who demonstrates exemplary talent, shows leadership and promise for the future. The nominee must have been based in the Metropolitan Washington area for a minimum of two years. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW, or be employed by a member business.
Winner: Marcelle Afram, Shababi Palestinian Rotisserie Chicken
Finalists:
- Masako Morishita, Perry's
- Kat Petonito, The Duck & The Peach, La Collina, The Wells
- Jessica and Alfredo Solis, Anafre, Mariscos 1133, Mezcalero
- Elias Taddesse, Mélange, Doro Soul Food
Favorite Gathering Place: This nominee is a restaurant rooted in its neighborhood where guests come to eat, drink, and get together with friends over and over again. The great atmosphere - indoors or outdoors – and good vibes are as important as the food and drink. The nominee must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2022.
Winner: Tiki on 18th/The Game Sports Pub
Finalists:
- Chef Geoff's
- Crazy Aunt Helen's
- Moby Dick House of Kabob
- Ruthie's All Day
Best Brunch: The nominee is a restaurant that demonstrates a high standard of dining excellence and service for its brunch in a formal, upscale, or casual environment. Brunch may be offered as full-service, buffet, or prix fixe. The nominee must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2022.
Winner: Urban Roast
Finalists:
- Circa
- Founding Farmers
- Maiz64
- Seasons at Four Seasons
Best Bar: The nominee is an establishment whose primary focus is beverages in a casual or upscale environment, with or without food. Patrons are there for the drinks, the atmosphere, decor, and the hospitality. The nominee must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2022.
Winner: Exiles
Finalists:
- Ivy and Coney
- McClellan's Retreat
- Metrobar
- Tap99
Favorite Fast Bites: This nominee is a delicatessen, quick-serve restaurant, bakery, mobile food vendor, or coffee shop (with food menu) that demonstrates a dedication to good food and good service in a fast-casual environment. The nominee must have been in operation for a minimum of one year as of December 31, 2022.
Winner: RASA
Finalists:
- Chef Skip 202
- Roaming Rooster
- Spice Kitchen West African Grill
- Stellina Pizzeria
Hottest Sandwich Spot: This nominee is a casual restaurant, quick-serve, or mobile food vendor with a menu dedicated to creative and delicious sandwiches that demonstrate excellence and skill. The nominee must have operated a minimum of six months between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022.
Winner: Compliments Only
Finalists:
- Fight Club
- FishScale
- Grazie Grazie
- Soko Butcher
Employee of the Year: The nominee is a non-managerial front or back of the house employee who serves as a model employee by displaying outstanding service, an excellent work ethic and a positive image. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW, or be employed by a member business.
Winner: Nabil Moussa, Le Diplomate
Finalists:
- Kodjo "Olivier" Etenda, The Popal Group
- Crescencio Martinez, All Purpose Shaw
- Guillermo Mendoza, The Red Hen
- Veronica Rodriguez, Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood
Manager of the Year: The nominee is a non-owner manager or general manager in the food service industry who displays the highest level of professionalism and leadership. This person must be an inspiration and mentor to all his/her co-workers displaying outstanding service, an excellent work ethic and a positive image. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW, or be employed by a member business.
Winner: Brittany Dye, Circa Foggy Bottom
Finalists:
- Christine Kim, Service Bar
- Snjezana Jaksic, Ambar Clarendon
- Javier Perez, Jaleo
- Cesare Sanchez, Maiz64
Service Program of the Year: This nominee is a restaurant that demonstrates a high standard of excellence in service across the restaurant – from the reservation process, to the host station, to every element of the dining experience. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW and must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2022.
Winner: Lutèce
Finalists:
- Chef Geoff's
- Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab
- Reveler's Hour
- Unconventional Diner
Casual Restaurant of the Year: The nominee is a restaurant that demonstrates a dedication to dining excellence, service, and value in a casual environment. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW and must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2022.
Winner: Pennyroyal Station
Finalists:
- Bammy's
- Destino
- Maketto
- Tonari
Upscale Casual Restaurant of the Year: The nominee is a restaurant that demonstrates a high standard of dining excellence and service in an upscale casual environment. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW and must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2022.
Winner: L'Ardente
Finalists:
- Anju
- Dauphine's
- Moon Rabbit
- Rooster and Owl
Pastry Chef or Baker of the Year: The nominee is a restaurant pastry chef or baker who prepares desserts, baked goods, or breads and demonstrates a high standard of excellence and culinary artistry. The nominee serves as an inspiration to other food professionals. The nominee must have been a pastry chef or baker for the past three years with a minimum of one year based in the Metropolitan Washington area. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW, or be employed by a member business.
Winner: Teresa Velazquez, Baked and Wired, A Baked Joint
Finalists:
- Rochelle Cooper, The Duck & The Peach, La Collina, The Wells
- Sam Cooper, Bread Alley, Le Diplomate, St. Anselm
- Bridie McCulla, Liberty Restaurant Group
- Mary Mendoza, Bantam King, Hole in the Wall, Tonari
Formal Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year: The nominee is a restaurant that demonstrates a high standard of excellence in food, service and atmosphere and shows dedication to sophisticated culinary techniques in a fine dining environment. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW and must have been in business a minimum of one year by December 31, 2022.
Winner: Xiquet by Danny Lledó
Finalists:
- Blue Rock
- Jônt
- Oyster Oyster
- The Dabney
Chef of the Year: The nominee is an executive chef or chef de cuisine who demonstrates consistent standards of culinary excellence. The nominee displays a dedication to the artistry of food and may be from any type of establishment. The nominee must have been a chef for the past five years with a minimum of two years based in the Metropolitan Washington area. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW, or be employed by a member business.
Winner: Kevin Tien, Moon Rabbit
Finalists:
- Matt Adler, Caruso's Grocery
- Matt Conroy, Lutèce
- Ryan Ratino, Bresca, Jônt
- Jon Sybert, Tail Up Goat, Reveler's Hour
Restaurateur of the Year: The nominee must be a working restaurateur or restaurant group who sets high standards in restaurant operations and entrepreneurship. Candidates must have been in the restaurant business for a minimum of 5 years in the Metropolitan Washington area. The nominee must be a current member of RAMW.
Winner: Rose Previte, No White Plates: Compass Rose, Maydan, Kirby Club
Finalists:
- Kyle Bailey, Jon Ball, Jeremy Carman, Gavin Coleman, and Paul Holder, Long Shot Hospitality
- Greg Casten and Tony Cibel, Fish and Fire Food Group
- Andrew Dana and Daniela Moreira, Timber Pizza, Call Your Mother, Turu's, Mercy Me
- Zubair, Omar, Fatima, and Shamim Popal, The Popal Group
