Rallies, speeches in DC mark one year since Roe v. Wade was overturned

From coast to coast on Saturday, people gathered to protest and celebrate the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade a year ago, and the nation’s capital was no exception.

A pro-abortion rights rally calling for the preservation of and expanded access to the procedure started at Columbus Circle at Union Station and ended at the U.S. Supreme Court. People carried signs that read “mom by choice mom for choice” and “abort government from my uterus.”

Meanwhile, anti-abortion rights activists held the first ever National Celebrate Life Day at the Lincoln Memorial. Activists said the ruling was a victory, and pledged to seek further restrictions and bans across the country.

Former Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the event.

“One year ago today, because of your work and because of your prayers, the Supreme Court of the United States sent Roe v. Wade to the ash heap of history where it belongs and gave America a new beginning for life,” he said.

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“And so, over the past 365 days, the women of our nation have suffered under the consequences of these laws, laws that in design and effect have created chaos, confusion and fear, laws that have denied the women of our country care even when their life and health were at risk,” she said.

In the time since Roe v. Wade was overturned, more than a dozen states have banned abortion outright and others have severely restricted access. The issue is expected to play a critical role in the race for the White House in 2024.