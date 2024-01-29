Rabbi says Lyft driver attacked him

A rabbi says he was attacked by a Lyft driver who told him to get out of the car because he didn’t like his “energy.”

Cellphone videos show Rabbi Menachem Shemtov, 29, being punched numerous times Sunday morning on Connecticut Avenue, leaving lacerations on his face.

Shemtov says he had just gotten into the car when things went immediately downhill. He says the driver was playing loud music and he asked him to turn it down.

“I asked him to lower the music; he turned it off completely,” Shemtov said. “We turned the corner, and he said he doesn’t like my energy, he doesn’t like energy, people like me, get out of the car, called me weird, and I got out, and for whatever reason, he then followed me, too, to punch me in the face and continue beating me.”

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

In video taken by Shemtov, he says the driver became irate, saying Shemtov slammed the car door and began punching him.

A video recorded by a witness also shows Shemtov being assaulted.

“I really don’t see what it is to defend anything right there, especially when you leave the scene and flee right afterwards,” he said.

Shemtov says he was wearing a yarmulke and believes the assault had something to do with his Judaism, but D.C. police say they are not investigating it as a hate crime.

“He told me to go out of the vehicle,” Shemtov said. “I’m very visibly a Jewish individual. I’m very proud of my Judaism. I wear my religious articles very visibly and proudly, and then more than that, he then chases after me and physically assaults me.”

In a statement to News4, Lyft says it identified the driver.

“Lyft unequivocally condemns this behavior,” the statement says. “Upon learning of this incident, we deactivated the driver, and we've been in touch with the rider. We encourage riders and drivers to report harassment, discrimination, or safety concerns in the Lyft app."

Police have not made an arrest. The police report indicates the driver wanted to know why the rabbi slammed his car door, but there is no mention of anything that may have been hate based.