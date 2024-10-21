Puppy stolen off of boat in Navy Yard reunited with family

A 3-month-old puppy named Pepper has been reunited with her family after she was stolen off of a boat docked in Navy Yard.

The puppy is in good condition, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

On Saturday, a good Samaritan returned Pepper to the family after purchasing the Cane Corso puppy from an online ad before realizing she had been stolen, according to MPD.

Edward Matthews — Pepper’s owner — and his son and nephew had sailed up from Prince George’s County on Oct. 11 to have dinner in D.C.’s Navy Yard neighborhood. Matthews has moored his boat at the dock within sight of the restaurants and Pepper safely secured in the boat’s cabin.

At approximately 9 p.m. that evening, police responded to reports of theft on the 100 block of Potomac Avenue Southeast. There, they discovered the boat broken into and Pepper gone.

Matthews had put up posters around the neighborhood and MPD published pictures of the dog.

The case is still under investigation, and MPD is offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible for the crime.

MPD is encouraging anyone with information to take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text their tip line at 50411.