Christmas trees can go up in flames in seconds. How to prevent a devastating fire

Christmas trees and other holiday decorations are an annual tradition for many, but misuse and neglect can lead to deadly consequences.

Fire departments across the country respond to hundreds of fires during the holiday season each year that begin with decorations or trees.

Thirty-six percent of Christmas tree fires were in January, a time when trees are likely dehydrated, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

Fire experts say real trees become more and more flammable as they dry out, and a dry tree can burn faster than newspaper.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

The National Fire Protection Association has some important reminders for staying safe during the holidays.

Although Christmas tree fires aren't common, they can be deadly.

In January 2015, a 15-foot, aging and dry Christmas tree fueled a massive mansion fire that killed a Maryland couple and four of their young grandchildren.

The family had planned to remove the tree from the house the day after the fire. Instead, wiring beneath the dried-out tree fueled a fire that spread so quickly the family couldn't escape.

Tips to prevent a devastating Christmas tree fire

Choose a tree with fresh, green needles that do not fall off when touched.

Before placing the tree in the stand, cut 2” from the base of the trunk.

Water the tree every day, and remove it from your home after Christmas or once it becomes dry.

Make sure to keep your tree at least three feet away from any heat source.

Make sure string lights have no loose connections, cracked lamps or frayed cords.

Use only a single extension cord that can reach your home's outlet without being too long or getting tangled.

Use UL-approved lights and cords.

Make sure lights are off when you leave home and before you go to bed.

Make sure all outdoor light connectors are away from metal rain gutters and off the ground.

Never use candles to light or decorate a tree.

Don't burn Christmas tree branches or wrapping paper in your fireplace.

Keep candles at least 12 inches away from anything that could burn.

Fire experts say candles are another major source of home fires during the holiday season, and December is the peak month for candle fires.

Three out of every five candle fires start when things that can burn are too close to the candle, the NFPA said.

Tips for preventing candle fires