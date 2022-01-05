13, Including 7 Kids, Die in Fire That Tore Through Rowhome Converted Into Apartments

What to Know At least 13 people died as flames tore through a Philadelphia rowhome converted into apartments in the city's Fairmount neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The cause of the blaze in the Philadelphia Housing Authority-owned home on North 23rd Street is not yet known.

“This is without a doubt one of the most tragic days in our city’s history, the loss of so many people in such a tragic way,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said.

At least 13 people, including children, died as a quick-moving fire tore through a crowded Philadelphia rowhome converted into apartments owned by the city's public housing authority in the Fairmount neighborhood early Wednesday.

“This is without a doubt one of the most tragic days in our city’s history, the loss of so many people in such a tragic way,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said with tears in his eyes.

The fire began around 6:40 a.m. on the second floor of the rowhome duplex along the 800 block of North 23rd Street, at Ogden Street, in the dense residential neighborhood, Philadelphia police and fire officials said. The house is owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, according to city records.

At least 13 people, including seven children, died and two people were left in critical condition. At least eight people were able to get out of the duplex, Philadelphia Fire Department Deputy Commissioner Craig Murphy said.

A neighbor said he heard screams around 6:30 a.m. and came downstairs to see flames coming out of the building.

"It was just such a shocking moment," he said.

"Preliminary information indicates companies arrived at 6:40 a.m. and found heavy fire coming from the second floor of a three-story rowhouse," the Philadelphia Fire Department tweeted. "It took 50 minutes to place the fire under control."

There was heavy fire coming from a kitchen area on the second floor and heading up the staircase to the third floor, Murphy said.

As firefighters battled the flames, they quickly discovered multiple people dead in the home.

"It was terrible," Murphy, a veteran of decades fighting fires, said of the scene.

At least 18 people were residing in the apartments spread over three floors of the home. Firefighters said the two most seriously injured people were rescued from the home.

"Losing so many kids, it’s just devastating… keep these babies in your prayers," Kenney said.

The fire appeared to be out by 10 a.m., with ladders leaning against the corner building about three hours after the fire began. Firefighters could be seen being going in and out of the rowhome, which had parts of the roof cutout.

There were working smoke detectors installed in the building that were inspected as recently as 2020, but none were operational, firefighters said.

The apartments are within walking distance of Girard College, the Philadelphia Museum of Art and other city institutions.

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately revealed.

NBC10 has crews at the scene and this story will continue to be updated.