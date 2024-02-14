Maryland

Proposed bill in Maryland would increase penalties for street racing, ‘exhibition driving'

The bill is similar to how the town of Ocean City handles exhibition driving -- and city leaders there say tougher penalties have helped cut down the number of cases

By Dominique Moody, News4 Reporter

Drifting, doughnuts, street racing, and reckless driving are all the focal points of two bills being discussed inside Maryland's legislature, as lawmakers look to crack down on 'exhibition driving' around the state.

The latest example took place over the weekend in Takoma Park, near New Hampshire and Ethan Allan avenue. Video shows the illegal driving that drew large crowds of people at the intersection.

"They shut down parking lots," said Lt. Michael Shier of the Ann Arundel County Police Department. "We often get innocent civilians caught in the middle of intersections while they're doing doughnuts around them."

Senator Pamela Beidle is sponsoring Senate bill 'Street Racing and Exhibition Driving' to put a stop to incidents like it.

"Banging on the hoods of police cars, shooting fireworks at police officers, just totally disrespectful," Beidle told News4.

The goal of the bill is to clamp down on reckless driving. The legislation defines "exhibition driving" as the operation of a vehicle while near a crowd or large gathering; excessive, abrupt acceleration or deceleration; skidding, squealing or smoking tires; and swerving or swaying a vehicle from side to side.

"We need to help preserve the safety and welfare of all and achieve our goals of reducing traffic and pedestrian injuries and fatalities across our state," said Laurel Police Chief Russ Hamill.

Drivers caught in a street race or engaging in exhibition driving on a highway would receive eight points on their license. Those who participate and injure another person would receive 12 points, which could lead to a suspension of their license.

The bill is similar to how the town of Ocean City handles exhibition driving. Years ago, the town asked the state to allow them to increase penalties. Ocean City leaders say the laws have cut down on the number of cases.

"It is certainly dangerous, it terrorizes, sometimes, communities, and we really want to give police more power to basically address this issue," said Ragina Ali, Public and Government Affairs manager for AAA.

The House bill mirrors the Senate bill, and offenders could face up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine. The House is expected to hear testimony Thursday at 1 p.m. on House Bill 601.

MarylandMaryland General Assembly
