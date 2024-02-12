Large crowd gathers to watch illegal reckless driving demonstration, Takoma Park police say

A large crowd of onlookers gathered in Takoma Park, Maryland, Saturday night to watch reckless drivers turn doughnuts in an intersection, Takoma Park police said.

The illegal reckless driving exhibition took place at New Hampshire and Ethan Allen avenues.

People in the crowd also taunted responding police, banging on officers’ cars, police said. One person showed a handgun in his waistband, before disappearing into the crowd.

The crowd dispersed when other area police departments responded to Takoma Park police’s call for help.

“The activity of taking over intersections and doing doughnuts is reckless and illegal,” Takoma Park Deputy Chief Shibu Philipose said. “It violates several of Maryland’s current traffic laws and endangers the lives of the participants, spectators and innocent people. It impacts the safety of our entire community.”

Police have not made any arrests but said they are working to bring charges against those involved.