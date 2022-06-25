Pro-Abortion-Rights Protestor Slept on the Frederick Douglas Bridge

A pro-abortion-rights protestor, used his banner as a blanket and slept on top of the Frederick Douglas Bridge Friday evening. He scaled the bridge to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
On Twitter, Guido Reichstadter said he climbed the bridge to call on Congress to protect abortion access under federal law.
He was seen on top of one of the bridge's arches flying flying a green banner and waving a yellow flag that read "Don't tread on my uterus" and featured an illustration of the organ, shortly after the justices announced the decision ending a constitutional right to an abortion.
Reichstadter has been documenting his protest on Twitter since yesterday morning. In earlier messages, he said that he was protesting because he couldn't watch the rights of his daughter be stripped away.
Yesterday, authorities shut down the bridge and inflated a large air cushion on the roadway in case he fell. Today authorities said Reichstadter is still on the bridge and they are monitoring the situation.