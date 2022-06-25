Pro-Abortion-Rights Protestor Slept on the Frederick Douglas Bridge

A pro-abortion-rights protestor, used his banner as a blanket and slept on top of the Frederick Douglas Bridge Friday evening. He scaled the bridge to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

I stayed on the bridge last night. There's a hatch up here I can crawl down any time, but my batteries still have charge and there's more to do up here. I wrapped up in the green banner against the cold and slept . pic.twitter.com/bVCIc1Hxnj — Guido Reichstadter (@GuidoReichstad1) June 25, 2022

On Twitter, Guido Reichstadter said he climbed the bridge to call on Congress to protect abortion access under federal law.

He was seen on top of one of the bridge's arches flying flying a green banner and waving a yellow flag that read "Don't tread on my uterus" and featured an illustration of the organ, shortly after the justices announced the decision ending a constitutional right to an abortion.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Just got off the live stream... still on this bridge.



I'll go down soon but the struggle goes on for many women and is beginning today for millions and millions more.



Rise Up For Abortion Rights! pic.twitter.com/InOXiRixkp — Guido Reichstadter (@GuidoReichstad1) June 25, 2022

Reichstadter has been documenting his protest on Twitter since yesterday morning. In earlier messages, he said that he was protesting because he couldn't watch the rights of his daughter be stripped away.

Yesterday, authorities shut down the bridge and inflated a large air cushion on the roadway in case he fell. Today authorities said Reichstadter is still on the bridge and they are monitoring the situation.