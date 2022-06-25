abortion

Pro-Abortion-Rights Protestor Slept on the Frederick Douglas Bridge

The protestor climbed the bridge after the Supreme Court announced a decision overturning Roe v. Wade

By NBC4 staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pro-abortion-rights protestor, used his banner as a blanket and slept on top of the Frederick Douglas Bridge Friday evening. He scaled the bridge to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

On Twitter, Guido Reichstadter said he climbed the bridge to call on Congress to protect abortion access under federal law.

He was seen on top of one of the bridge's arches flying flying a green banner and waving a yellow flag that read "Don't tread on my uterus" and featured an illustration of the organ, shortly after the justices announced the decision ending a constitutional right to an abortion.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Reichstadter has been documenting his protest on Twitter since yesterday morning. In earlier messages, he said that he was protesting because he couldn't watch the rights of his daughter be stripped away.

Yesterday, authorities shut down the bridge and inflated a large air cushion on the roadway in case he fell. Today authorities said Reichstadter is still on the bridge and they are monitoring the situation.

abortion 11 hours ago

What the Supreme Court's Abortion Ruling Means Going Forward

Abortion rights 14 hours ago

Sports World Reacts to Supreme Court Decision Overturning Roe v. Wade

This article tagged under:

abortionSupreme CourtROE V. WADEFrederick Douglass Bridge
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us