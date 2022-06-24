ROE V. WADE

Pro-Abortion-Rights Protester Climbs Frederick Douglass Bridge in DC

Protests broke out after the Supreme Court announced a decision overturning Roe v. Wade

By Sophia Barnes

NBC Universal, Inc.

In the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, a pro-abortion-rights advocate scaled one of the soaring arches of the Frederick Douglass Bridge in protest.

The protester was seen atop one of the bridge's arches in Southwest D.C., flying a green banner, shortly after the justices announced the decision ending a Constitutional right to an abortion.

A Twitter user called Guido Reichstadter said they climbed the bridge to call on Congress to protect abortion access under federal law.

The bridge is less than two miles from the Supreme Court, where protests erupted following Friday's bombshell decision.

Washington, D.C., has some of the least restrictive abortion laws in the country.

