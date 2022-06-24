Pro-Abortion-Rights Protester Climbs Frederick Douglass Bridge in DC

In the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, a pro-abortion-rights advocate scaled one of the soaring arches of the Frederick Douglass Bridge in protest.

The protester was seen atop one of the bridge's arches in Southwest D.C., flying a green banner, shortly after the justices announced the decision ending a Constitutional right to an abortion.

A Twitter user called Guido Reichstadter said they climbed the bridge to call on Congress to protect abortion access under federal law.

Hey I'm at the top of the Frederick Douglass bridge in Washington DC right now & want to know why YOU aren't in the streets nonviolently shutting down the gov day after day after day till Congress protects abortion rights? Rise Up my Friends! pic.twitter.com/sDuqmpi8fm — Guido Reichstadter (@GuidoReichstad1) June 24, 2022

The bridge is less than two miles from the Supreme Court, where protests erupted following Friday's bombshell decision.

Washington, D.C., has some of the least restrictive abortion laws in the country.

