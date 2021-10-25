US Rep. Anthony Brown Running for Maryland Attorney General

U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown announced his candidacy for Maryland attorney general Monday, saying he will not seek reelection for Congress.

Brown lost his 2014 Maryland Democratic gubernatorial run but went on to serve three terms as congressman for the 4th Congressional District, serving Prince George's County and parts of Anne Arundel County.

“It's been a great run in Congress, but I'm looking forward to serving the people of Maryland as their attorney general,” Brown said.

The Harvard Law grad and Iraq War vet says in 2006 he attempted a run for attorney general when he was a state delegate, but that campaign was interrupted when Martin O'Malley tapped him for lieutenant governor.

“I've always looked at ways to find how can I put my skills, my training, my passion to the best and highest use for the people of Maryland,” Brown said.

Outgoing Attorney General Brian Frosh announced his retirement last week. More Democratic candidates are expected to jump into the race in coming days, and one Republican candidate has already filed.

“There's 15 months left in this Congress, and certainly for the remainder of my term in Congress, I'll be giving it my all while I'm running for attorney general," Brown said.

Brown has not announced who he's going to support in the run for his current congressional seat but said he's fairly confident a Democrat can win.