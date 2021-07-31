Unidentified Noise Keeping Suitland Residents Up at Night

Residents of Suitland, Maryland, say an unidentified siren sounds off regularly through the night, making it difficult to sleep.

They want to know where the noise is coming from and they want it to stop so they can get some sleep.

“It sounds kind of like a combination of a tornado siren and a spaceship taking off, like the siren from the ‘Purge’ movies,” resident Scott Bovarnick said.

People have complained about loud noises in the area of Prince George’s County on and off for years.

“We have a lot of young families in the neighborhood, a lot of children, and I know it’s probably keeping them up,” Bovarnick said. “A lot of my neighbors are having trouble sleeping, and it’s disturbing.”

They wonder if the sound could be coming from the vast, gated Suitland Federal Center — home of the U.S. Census Bureau — or from a weather warning system.

“I just want to know what it is, and can they turn it off, because people are trying to sleep,” resident Marcus Brent said.

They’ve made calls but haven’t been able to get any answers.

News4 has reached put to the county, the Census Bureau, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and other agencies.