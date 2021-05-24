fatal crash

Two Teens Killed in Single-Car Crash in Prince George's

By Matthew Stabley

Two teenagers died in a single-car crash early Sunday in Prince George’s County, Maryland, police said.

A car traveling west in the 7500 block of Annapolis Road in New Carrollton struck a tree. Police responded about 1:45 a.m. The cause is under investigation.

The driver, 18-year-old Kevin Escamilla Escalante of Capitol Heights, and a passenger, 16-year-old Kaylin Ramirez of the Woodlawn area, died at the scene, police said.

Another passenger suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

