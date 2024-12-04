Suspect, 19, arrested in fatal shooting of 14-year-old girl in District Heights

Prince George's County police arrested a 19-year-old suspect in the shooting of a 14-year-old girl who died days after a bullet flew through the window of a home in District Heights, Maryland, authorities say.

Khamya Ferrell of Suitland was seriously wounded by stray gunfire while visiting a friend the afternoon of May 31 when shots were fired on Atwood Street, police said.

A single bullet flew through a second-floor window, striking the teen and a woman. A man outside also was shot.

Khamya was pronounced dead June 5.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Her father said she was visiting a friend after attending classes at Suitland High School.

The man and woman who were struck survived their injuries.

Police arrested Chance Waters of Hyattsville and charged him with first- and second-degree murder.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.