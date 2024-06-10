14-year-old girl dies after bullet flies into District Heights home

A 14-year-old girl has died after a bullet flew through the window of a home in District Heights, Maryland, days earlier, authorities say.

Khamya Ferrell, of Suitland, was the victim, Prince George’s County police said in an update Monday.

Ferrell was shot and seriously wounded the afternoon of May 31 when someone opened fire on Atwood Street. A single bullet flew through a second-floor window, striking the teen and a woman. A man outside also was shot.

Ferrell was pronounced dead five days later, on June 5, police said Monday.

Officers responded to the 6600 block of Atwood Street at about 1:50 p.m. All three shooting victims were taken to hospitals. News4 spotted at least 20 shell casings in the street. The man and woman have injuries that police described as non-life-threatening.

District Heights Vice Mayor Xander Harcourt spoke about the tragedy on the day of the shooting.

“That was a 14-year-old girl, and she didn’t deserve this, and in a blink of an eye, her life has been transformed forever,” he said. “And she’s somebody’s child.”

“This is really a terrible act of violence in this neighborhood, during the day,” said Barry Stanton, deputy chief administrative officer for public safety and homeland security for Prince George's County.

Detectives are working to learn who opened fire and why. They believe Ferrell was an unintended target.

Prince George’s County police are investigating. Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police. A reward of up to $25,000 is available.

