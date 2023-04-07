Surveillance Video Shows Customer Trashing Counter Before Ramming Restaurant With Tow Truck

A man rammed a truck into a Maryland restaurant after attacking workers and trashing the counter inside, surveillance video shows.

About 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, a customer at NY Chicken & Grill in Temple Hills ordered chicken tenders and waffles, fish, and coleslaw. He got his order, went to a table and started eating, manager Mohamed Ali said.

“Around 12:45, he came to me and he was like, ‘Oh, thank you, man. The food was good. Bye-bye.’ And he left,” Ali said.

But he went back 45 minutes later, saying he wanted chicken wings not tenders. There were wings, but they were for another customer’s order.

“’We’re five minutes before we close,’” Ali said. “’I really cannot replace, like, your order, but if you want, I can refund your money.’ He was like, ‘OK.’”

The manager asked for the credit card the customer used to pay for the order to give him a refund.

“He was like, ‘No, I don’t have it,’” Ali said.

Ali offered to let him keep the food he already had, but the customer refused.

“’So, you’re gonna send me home empty-handed with no food?’ I was like, ‘Is the chicken tender and the waffle with you? You can keep it.’ He said, ‘But I don’t want tender; I wanted wings,’” Ali said.

“So, he started jumping over the counter, reaching for the bag, so I moved the bag to the side,” Ali said. “Then because he was so mad, he throws the chicken tender and waffle in my face and starts throwing the cash registers around.”

Outside, the customer ripped the door off its hinges.

“Grabbing the door, trying to come inside the store with the door,” Ali said.

They tussled outside the restaurant before the angry customer ran. But he wasn’t done.

“He jumped in his tow truck, then he smashed the whole building with the truck,” Ali said.

Despite the heavy damage to the front end, the angry customer drove away.

Ali said police told him the logo on the truck doesn’t identify the driver.

He said customers who care have reached out with information and support.

“People know that I’m nice to everybody,” Ali said. “I try not to, you know, be mean to anybody or anything.”

He said while he doesn’t know what the angry customer may have been going through, he’s still baffled and would like to see justice done.

“I’ve been in this place for over 10 years,” he said. “I’ve never seen something like that happening.”