Questions swirl around man's death in Beltsville during storm

A man died in Beltsville, Maryland, during Tuesday’s storm, but questions swirl around the circumstances of his death.

The first call to authorities came at around 8:45 p.m., when a man described that his friend was behaving erratically, walking through the Baltimore Avenue commercial area (which includes an Aldi grocery store and other restaurants and retail spaces) soaking wet.

Prince George’s County police searched the area but found nothing.

Forty-five minutes later, the man called again, and police returned to the area. Witnesses told News4 that first responders arrived at the Aldi and located a man described as having been pulled from floodwaters.

Authorities did not say where the man may have become trapped in high water.

Though there is no river or creek at the location, the St. Mary’s Square shopping center does have an extensive drainage ditch system, which includes what appears to be a drainage field next to the Aldi store.

All of it would very likely have been draining large amounts of water during Tuesday’s record storms.

The man’s cause of death will not be made public until the Maryland State Medical Examiner conducts an autopsy, police said.