rental assistance

Prince George's Rental Assistance Deadline Is Wednesday

County officials say a program offering relief from financial problems related to COVID-19 has helped more than 5,200 families avoid eviction

By Andrea Swalec

rental assistance financial documents generic
Getty Images

If you or your tenant need help with rent or bill payments, resources are still available in Prince George’s County, Maryland. 

Wednesday, Dec. 15 is the last day to apply for funds through the county’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The deadline is 3 p.m. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Biden Administration Nov 29

States, Cities Running Out of Rental Assistance Monies

coronavirus Nov 23

After Hard Times for Renters, Cities and States Pass Dozens of New Protections

United States Sep 22

Why Renters Are Struggling So Much Now

Tenants, property owners, property managers and landlords can apply for assistance with past due rent starting from April 1, 2020 and past due utility payments, for up to 18 months. 

County officials say the program offering relief from financial problems related to COVID-19 has helped more than 5,200 families avoid eviction.

Go here for more info and to see if you're eligible.

This article tagged under:

rental assistanceEmergency Rental Assistance
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us