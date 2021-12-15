Prince George's Rental Assistance Deadline Is Wednesday

If you or your tenant need help with rent or bill payments, resources are still available in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Wednesday, Dec. 15 is the last day to apply for funds through the county’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The deadline is 3 p.m.

Tenants, property owners, property managers and landlords can apply for assistance with past due rent starting from April 1, 2020 and past due utility payments, for up to 18 months.

County officials say the program offering relief from financial problems related to COVID-19 has helped more than 5,200 families avoid eviction.

Go here for more info and to see if you're eligible.