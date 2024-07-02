Prince George's passes resolution to offer education incentives to police officers

Prince George’s County leaders passed a resolution to help recruit and retain police officers by encouraging Bowie State University, the University of Maryland and Prince George’s Community College to work together to create a pilot program for officers to receive tuition and credit benefits.

Prince George’s County police says they are understaffed by more than 350 officers as of May.

The pilot program would grant Prince George’s County police officers with the opportunity to continue or complete their degree at the institutions.

“It helps everyone if our officers have an opportunity for advancement, to get more education,” Council member Jolene Ivey. “I mean, it’s good for everyone. It helps make them even better people in the community.”

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“I want to have that lateral mobility and upward mobility,” said Percel Alston of Prince George’s Community College. “If I provide those things and good stability at the top, good leadership at the top, you can still draw good people. There are great, great candidates right here in Prince George’s County, and we just have to make sure we tap into those resources.”

Last year, the county council passed legislation providing a $2,500 property tax credit for first responders who choose to live in the county.

There is also a $10,000 signing bonus for entry level positions and a $15,000 signing bonus for experienced officers.