Prince George's County to create more accessible homes

A new measure in Prince George’s County aims to make housing more inclusive by creating more accessible homes.

The purpose of recently passed universal design legislation is to ensure there are housing options available to people with disabilities.

“It is huge to have it inside of the county, because there’s just simply not enough houses available for individuals with disabilities, who may be using wheelchairs for mobility,” said Chandra Smith, who was crowned Ms. Wheelchair of America in 2023, after becoming a triple amputee two years ago.

The Prince George’s County native says she was forced to move to Anne Arundel County due to the lack of options.

“If it wasn’t’ for the ability to live with my father, not because I didn’t have the resources, but I would’ve actually been homeless, because there just wasn’t availability,” Smith said.

She helped advocate in the effort to make homes more inclusive for people with disabilities, older residents, and people who may develop short- or longer-term injuries.

According to the bill, elements of universal design will now be required for at least half of new single, two and multifamily residential units constructed in the county after Jan. 1, 2026 — with exemptions.

A possible waiver included in the bill will allow up to 50% of the new homes in a development to be exempt from the requirements.

Former county Councilwoman Monique Anderson Walker tried to pass the bill three times — most recently in 2021 — but didn’t have the support at the time.

“If you have housing that’s built with sustainability in mind and utility in mind, then everyone can benefit from it,” she said.

Councilwoman Jolene Ivey continued to advocate for the bill, making the necessary adjustments to get it enacted.

“New housing is going to be built in a way that people can easily access the home and easily access at least the first floor,” Ivey said.

“And I just wanted to bring that experience to other people,” she said. “It makes all the difference when people can come visit you.”

The universal design features will also benefit first responders who might respond to emergency situations.