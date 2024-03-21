Police release images of men wanted in knifepoint rape of woman in Hyattsville

Prince George’s County police released surveillance images of two men they say raped an 18-year-old woman at knifepoint earlier this month.

Surveillance video shows two suspects following the victim as she walked in the 6000 block of Ager Road in Hyattsville about 5 p.m. March 4. They grabbed the woman, forced her into woods near Sligo Creek and raped her at knifepoint, police said.

The suspects are seen on video again, running away after the attack.

The victim's mother told Telemundo 44 her daughter was traumatized by the rape.

A resident of the area told News4 men harass her all the time and she doesn't feel safe walking around at night.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact them. They said they never ask someone's immigration status if they offer information to help solve a crime.

There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information that helps solve the case.