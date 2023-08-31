Police in standoff with gunman after 2 people shot in Prince George's

Police are in a standoff with a gunman after at least two people were shot in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The gunman is barricaded inside a home on Tall Timber Court in Fort Washington. The shooting happened about 5:45 p.m.

SWAT teams are at the scene.

Residents of Tall Timber Court and the surrounding area should shelter in place at the lowest level of their homes, police said.

The conditions of the shooting victims are unknown.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for developments in this story.