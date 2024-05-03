Boy, 3, critically injured in Southeast DC shooting

A 3-year-old boy was shot in the Garfield Heights neighborhood in Southeast D.C. Friday evening.

The child was taken to a nearby firehouse on Irving Street SE and flown to a hospital in critical condition.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene in the area of Hartford Street SE between 22nd and 24th streets.

Police do not have a motive or a suspect.

