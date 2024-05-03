shooting

Boy, 3, critically injured in Southeast DC shooting

By NBC Washington Staff

Scene of a shooting of a 3-year-old boy in Southeast D.C.
NBC Washington

A 3-year-old boy was shot in the Garfield Heights neighborhood in Southeast D.C. Friday evening.

The child was taken to a nearby firehouse on Irving Street SE and flown to a hospital in critical condition.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene in the area of Hartford Street SE between 22nd and 24th streets.

Police do not have a motive or a suspect.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.

This article tagged under:

shootinggun violenceSoutheast DCcrime
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us