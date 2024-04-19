Multiple people shot at park and recreation center in Greenbelt: police

Multiple people were shot at a park and a recreation center in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Friday, authorities say.

The shooting occurred at Schrom Hills Park and Schrom Hills Recreation Center. Police were patrolling the park when they heard gunshots at about 3 p.m., police said.

Officers were able to quickly help people who were injured, while other officers pursued the suspects.

Several people were taken to hospitals. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were shot, or the extent of their injuries.

Video from Chopper4 shows a number of officers on the scene and the park blocked off. A playground can be seen.

No information on suspects or a possible motive was immediately released.

An investigation by Greenbelt police and Prince George’s County police is underway. Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

