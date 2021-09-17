Maryland Man Charged With Murdering Fiancée, Shooting at Officers: Police

A Maryland man has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting his fiancée, barricading himself in an Upper Marlboro home and firing a gun at officers, police say.

Dina Taylor, 39, was found on a road early Thursday suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, Prince George’s County police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Dionte Sims, 38, of Upper Marlboro, is charged with first- and second-degree murder in her death, plus attempted first-degree murder of two officers, police said.

Police said Sims shot Taylor during an argument.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Officers responded to a shooting and domestic-related incident in the 12400 block of Cecily Court about 2:20 a.m.

Sims shot at officers and barricaded himself inside a home for hours, police said.

First responders couldn't immediately treat Taylor’s injuries because the situation was unsafe, an officer told News4.

Sims allegedly admitted to shooting Taylor and firing at officers. He's currently in custody and can’t get out on bond, police said.