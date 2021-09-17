Crime and Courts

Maryland Man Charged With Murdering Fiancée, Shooting at Officers: Police

Dionte Sims, 38, of Upper Marlboro, allegedly shot fiancé Dina Taylor then fired at officers responding to the scene

By Sophia Barnes and NBC Washington Staff

A Maryland man has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting his fiancée, barricading himself in an Upper Marlboro home and firing a gun at officers, police say.

Dina Taylor, 39, was found on a road early Thursday suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, Prince George’s County police said.

Dionte Sims, 38, of Upper Marlboro, is charged with first- and second-degree murder in her death, plus attempted first-degree murder of two officers, police said.

Police said Sims shot Taylor during an argument.

Officers responded to a shooting and domestic-related incident in the 12400 block of Cecily Court about 2:20 a.m.

Sims shot at officers and barricaded himself inside a home for hours, police said.

First responders couldn't immediately treat Taylor’s injuries because the situation was unsafe, an officer told News4.

Sims allegedly admitted to shooting Taylor and firing at officers. He's currently in custody and can’t get out on bond, police said.

