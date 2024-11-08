Man crashes car into Maryland emergency room, pulls out knife

A man crashed a car through the doors of a Prince George’s County emergency room, pulled out a knife and was arrested, authorities say.

The crash at UM Capital Region Medical Center, on Harry S. Truman Drive just off the Capital Beltway, sparked panic in the emergency room Thursday night, witnesses told News4.

Patients and staff members in the ER were terrified when a man in a black Toyota sedan crashed through the glass doors at about 7:45 p.m. A woman told News4 her daughter was going through the registration process when the car slammed into the building. Everyone ran and hospital staff barricaded the doors and helped people get to a safe location.

“I thought it was an accident,” one witness said. “I thought [the driver] was injured or something, so I tried to get in the car to help him […] but he got something in his hand. I didn't know why, but I knew that it might be something dangerous, so I just saw it and I start running.”

“The way he get out of the car, that wasn't an accident. Like, he was mad. Like, he wanted to like hurt somebody or something, so I was scared,” he said.

No one was injured. Prince George’s County police say hospital security and officers were able to take down the armed man and take him into custody. It wasn’t immediately clear what charges he will face or why he may have crashed the car. His name was not immediately released.

Photos show broken glass and mangled metal at the ER entryway. News4 video shows the Toyota being towed away.