The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency
Trump administration

Supreme Court halts judge's order to reinstate federal probationary workers

The case focuses on a judge's requirement that employees fired by the Trump administration be fully reinstated while litigation continues.

By Lawrence Hurley and Gary Grumbach | NBC News

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday halted a federal judge's ruling requiring several federal agencies to reinstate around 16,000 workers the Trump administration had sought to fire.

The decision to grant the administration's request means the federal government doesn't have to take steps to bring back some workers who were laid off while litigation moves forward before a federal judge in California, NBC News reports.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson, two of the court's liberal justices, noted they dissented from the unsigned decision.

The order indicated that some of the nonprofit groups that sued may not have legal standing to press their claims.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Further complicating matters, a judge in Maryland issued a similar ruling that applies to the same agencies at issue in the California case as well as others. That decision, which requires affected employees in 19 states and the District of Columbia to be kept on paid administrative leave while litigation continues, remains in place.

The affected agencies in the California case are the departments of Veterans Affairs, Defense, Energy, Interior, Agriculture and Treasury.

The Trump administration, in an initiative spearheaded by Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency, has sought to dramatically decrease the number of federal employees, sparking a fierce legal fight.

The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency

Trump administration 13 mins ago

Musk calls Trump's top trade adviser a ‘moron' and ‘dumber than a sack of bricks'

National Park Service 1 hour ago

National Park Service restores original Harriet Tubman, Underground Railroad webpage

California-based U.S. District Judge William Alsup ruled that fired probationary employees should be reinstated because the process used was legally flawed.

The Trump administration argued Alsup did not have the authority to reinstate the workers and made the problem worse by micromanaging the process. Lawyers also argued that the various labor unions, including the American Federation of Government Employees, and other groups that sued did not have a direct stake in the firings.

The Supreme Court decision only addressed the claims made by the nonprofit groups, as those were what Alsup's ruling was based on. The union claims could yet lead to further court action.

No individual federal employees are involved in the lawsuit.

Alsup's ruling "violates the separation of powers, arrogating to a single district court the Executive Branch’s powers of personnel management on the flimsiest of grounds and the hastiest of timelines," then-acting Solicitor General Sarah Harris said in court papers.

"That is no way to run a government," she added. 

Harris said the Maryland case is different because the judge, James Bredar, only required the workers to be put on administrative leave and did not order that they be fully onboarded. Bredar's case is also at an earlier stage of the legal process, meaning his ruling is only provisional.

Harris noted that the Department of Agriculture is also subject to a decision issued by the Merit System Protection Board, a federal agency set up to protect federal workers, that required thousands of workers to be reinstated.

Lawyers for the challengers pointed out in court papers that the government had already said in a different filing that it has "substantially complied" with the reinstatement order, reducing the need for the Supreme Court to intervene.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

This article tagged under:

Trump administrationDonald TrumpSupreme Court
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us