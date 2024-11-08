Killing of 13-year-old outside his Maryland home unsolved after 2 years

It’s been two years since 13-year-old Jayz Agnew was shot and killed as he raked leaves in his own yard.

The case is still unsolved. Police canvassed the area in Hillcrest Heights on Friday in hopes of getting some new leads and finally learning who killed Jayz and why.

Jayz’ mother, Juanita Agnew, said she was feeling grateful police haven’t stopped looking for answers.

“I think that helps me to come out of a place of sorrow. As sad as it is, Jayz’s case is still being investigated,” she said.

Jayz was a middle school student when he was shot and killed.

“It’s senseless and it’s frustrating, because we don’t know who and we don’t know why,” Agnew said.

Agnew turned her sadness into activism. She helped get a county law passed to help residents install surveillance cameras at their homes. Police say there was no video in the area to help with the investigation.

Agnew just established a foundation in her son’s name. It aims to help boys transition to manhood. The foundation is one way for Agnew to raise awareness and keep her son’s memory alive.

“I haven't given up, and I still hope that one day someone will say something, because we do believe someone knows what happened with Jayz,” his mother said.

A walk for Jayz, calling for an end to gun violence, is scheduled for next Saturday.