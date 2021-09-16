Person Barricaded in Prince George's Home, Woman Injured After Shooting: Police

A person has barricaded themselves in a home and a woman is injured in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Thursday after a shooting report, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting and domestic-related incident in the 12400 block of Cecily Court about 2:20 a.m., Prince George’s County police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

The woman was found on the scene, police said. Information on the extent of her injuries wasn’t immediately available.

Residents are asked to stay away from the area as they try to deescalate the situation. Robert Bowie Drive at Trotter Terrace is closed, police said.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story