Person Barricaded in Prince George's Home, Woman Injured After Shooting: Police

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area "out of an abundance of caution"

By NBC Washington Staff

A person has barricaded themselves in a home and a woman is injured in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Thursday after a shooting report, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting and domestic-related incident in the 12400 block of Cecily Court about 2:20 a.m., Prince George’s County police said.

The woman was found on the scene, police said. Information on the extent of her injuries wasn’t immediately available.

Residents are asked to stay away from the area as they try to deescalate the situation. Robert Bowie Drive at Trotter Terrace is closed, police said.

