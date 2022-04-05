Maryland Lawmakers Advance $400M for Area Around FedExField

Maryland lawmakers want to invest state funds in the area around FedExField, whether or not the Commanders get a new stadium.

The House Appropriations Committee approved $400 million bonding authority on Monday for Prince George's County. The funds would be earmarked for investments along the Blue Line Metro corridor.

If approved, the funding will not go toward a new Commanders stadium, but rather would invest in communities surrounding FedExField.

Projects include an amphitheater, a smaller sports field house, a library cultural center, a market hall and a civic plaza. Images of the proposed developments were featured in renderings you saw first on News4, showing what could surround a new Commanders stadium at the FedExField site.

The money is part of a bill that invests in areas with stadiums around Maryland.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said she believes the legislature is aligning with the county's vision to invest in the communities surrounding FedExField.

Gov. Larry Hogan has said he supports investment in the Blue Line corridor. Both have said they want redevelopment in that area whether or not they get the new stadium.

The bill has to go to the House floor for a favorable vote before moving on to the Senate for a vote.