Man Sentenced to 22 Years for Fatal Stabbing at Maryland Popeyes

A man convicted of fatally stabbing a Popeyes customer who reportedly cut to the front of a line for chicken sandwich orders in November 2019 was sentenced Monday to 22 years in prison.

Ricoh McClain was convicted of second-degree murder in April.

Kevin Tyrell Davis, 28, cut to the front of the line for chicken sandwiches when McClain confronted him at the restaurant in Oxon Hill, Maryland, police said.

After a brief argument, Davis and McClain got out of line and exited the restaurant, and McClain immediately stabbed Davis one time, according to police.

The confrontation lasted about 15 seconds; Davis died at a hospital.

The crime gained national attention as it coincided with long lines across the country after the introduction of the popular new menu item.

The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office sought a sentence of 35 years. Under this sentence, McClain could serve less than 10 years.

The state’s attorney also wanted probation after prison, but the judge did not sentence McClain to probation, saying he knows McClain’s kids will need him and he doesn’t want probation to interfere.