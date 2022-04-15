Man Found Guilty in Fatal Stabbing at Maryland Popeyes

A man charged with fatally stabbing a Popeyes restaurant customer who reportedly had cut to the front of a line for chicken sandwich orders in November 2019 was convicted of second-degree murder, according to the Prince George’s County State's Attorney’s Office.

Ricoh McClain, 32, is scheduled for sentencing July 25.

Police said Kevin Tyrell Davis cut to the front of the line for chicken sandwiches when McClain confronted him at the restaurant in Oxon Hill.

After a brief argument, Davis and McClain got out of line and exited the restaurant, and McClain immediately stabbed Davis one time, according to police.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The confrontation lasted about 15 seconds; Davis died at a hospital.

The crime gained national attention as it coincided with long lines across the country after the introduction of the popular new menu item.