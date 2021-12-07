Man Identified Through Genealogy Pleads Guilty to 2017 Maryland Murder

A man identified using genealogy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Matthew Mickens-Murrey in 2017.

Police asked to check on Mickens-Murrey’s welfare when no one could reach him for a few days after a Black gay pride weekend in D.C.

They found him stabbed to death in his apartment in the 5400 block of Newton Street in the unincorporated area of Hyattsville, Maryland.

Breaking - a man identified through genealogy has pleaded guilty to murder in Prince George's County. A first for @PGPDNews. Brandon Biagas today pled guilty to killing Matthew Mikens-Murrey in 2017. A case I explored in 'Murder in a Safe Place'. https://t.co/JdgLkTTOb2 — Paul Wagner (@paulcwagner) December 7, 2021

Brandon Biagas was developed as a suspect when the ancestry search on DNA discovered in the victim's apartment was connected to a bloody knife found in Biagas' truck.

Per the plea agreement, Biagas would get no more than 17 years in prison.