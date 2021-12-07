Man Identified Through Genealogy Pleads Guilty to 2017 Maryland Murder

A man identified using genealogy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Matthew Mickens-Murrey in 2017.
Police asked to check on Mickens-Murrey’s welfare when no one could reach him for a few days after a Black gay pride weekend in D.C.
They found him stabbed to death in his apartment in the 5400 block of Newton Street in the unincorporated area of Hyattsville, Maryland.
Brandon Biagas was developed as a suspect when the ancestry search on DNA discovered in the victim's apartment was connected to a bloody knife found in Biagas' truck.
Per the plea agreement, Biagas would get no more than 17 years in prison.
Local
