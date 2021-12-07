Matthew Mickens-Murrey

Man Identified Through Genealogy Pleads Guilty to 2017 Maryland Murder

By NBCWashington Staff

Matthew Mickens-Murrey

A man identified using genealogy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Matthew Mickens-Murrey in 2017.

Police asked to check on Mickens-Murrey’s welfare when no one could reach him for a few days after a Black gay pride weekend in D.C.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

They found him stabbed to death in his apartment in the 5400 block of Newton Street in the unincorporated area of Hyattsville, Maryland.

Brandon Biagas was developed as a suspect when the ancestry search on DNA discovered in the victim's apartment was connected to a bloody knife found in Biagas' truck.

Per the plea agreement, Biagas would get no more than 17 years in prison.

Local

The News4 Rundown 1 hour ago

Brown Water, Robert E. Lee Statue and NASA Astronauts: The News4 Rundown

Native Americans 6 mins ago

New Virginia Trail Will Spotlight Rappahannock and Patowomeck Tribes

Stay informed about what's happening in the Washington, D.C., area. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Matthew Mickens-MurreyPrince George’s County policeHyattsvillesecond-degree murdergenealogy
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us